UAE takes part in the IAEG-SDGs meeting

The meeting has seen the participation of government officials, academics, experts in statistics, economy, sociology and environment from across the world to discuss the ways for measuring and analysing indicators for identifying the sustainable development goals.

Attendees also discussed the implementation of the guidelines on data flows and global data reporting and the development of a document on best practices in global data reporting.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, FCSA Director-General, and Deputy Director of NCSD2030 said that they took part in the meeting to learn about the plans for attaining the sustainable development goals and the best international practices in this area with the ultimate objective of increasing our opportunities for achieving our national sustainable development agendas.

"NCSD2030, in association with all the government entities, is working very hard to place the UAE as a global pioneer regarding achieving sustainable development objectives," he said.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Competitiveness Culture Department of FCSA, noted that the FCSA is planning to build UAE national cadres specialised in sustainable development goals and taking part in such meetings enable us to meet with international experts in different eras and learn about the best international practices in this field.

NCSD was established by the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 14/1 of 2017 comprising 17 members representing ministries and government entities.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, were agreed upon by world leaders in a United Nations’ summit in 1st January 2016.