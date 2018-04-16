MOI launches fourth Scientific Research Award

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, launched the award as per Ministerial Resolution No. 167 of 2010, to encourage the ministry’s recruits to consider scientific research as necessary to understanding and solving problems in innovative ways, as well as foreseeing the future through analysing risks and possible legal issues while drafting strategies and plans to counter them.

The Award’s Board of Trustees also held a meeting today at the headquarters of the ministry, which was chaired by Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Board, with the attendance of all its members, who discussed the preparations for the award and declared the requirements to participate.

The Award aims to support and encourage scientific research, which is key to institutional innovation and developing creativity and competition among the ministry’s employees, as well as publishing studies and research and serving police work.

The fourth edition of the Award will include many research categories related to core police and security work, such as, "Police Operations," "Civil Defence," "Penal Institutions," "Traffic and Licensing," "Police Administration and the Development of Human Resources," as well as a new category related to the challenges faced by the ministry.

The Award’s General Secretariat set an overall timeframe starting today with the launch of the registration process, which will conclude with the honouring of the winners during an official ceremony.

The General Secretariat also declared the financial rewards for the winner of each category, as well as the "Scientific Research Medal," certificates of appreciation for participating, and the publishing of the winning research.