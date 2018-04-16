UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Arab leaders attend Joint Gulf Shield I drill

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, was also present, along with a number of leaders from the Arab world.

Joint Gulf Shield I, the region's largest scale military drill, concluded today. The drill saw the participation of 24 friendly Gulf, Arab and Muslim countries.

The seven-day military manoeuvres included live ammunition, clearing a chemical attack facility, striking air force missile pads, naval vessel operations, coastal defence, clearing villages etc. Led by Saudi Arabia, the exercise aimed to showcase the participating countries' capabilities of planning and executing military actions and operating modern weapon systems.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, also attended the military exercises along with several military officials.