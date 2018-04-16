UAE, South Korea discuss defence and military issues of common concern

  • Monday 16, April 2018 in 3:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed Al Bowardi this morning welcomed the visiting South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi praised the relations between the UAE and South Korea, saying they are witnessing progress and development in various fields. 

The UAE Minister and his South Korean counterpart discussed relations of cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in areas related to defence and military affairs and ways to further develop them.

 The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas. 

The meeting was attended by a number senior ministry officials.