Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on compensation for owners of taxi number plates in Dubai

The Decree specifies the monthly compensations to be paid to owners or inheritors of taxi number plates.

As per the Decree, taxi number plates can only be used by RTA or any other entity that RTA contracts or licenses as taxi operator in Dubai. Pursuant to the Decree, RTA may use these taxi number plates against certain monthly fees paid to the owners or their inheritors.

On being assigned a taxi number plate, RTA must pay AED170,000 to the owner or inheritor of the number plate. The amount is subject to negotiation after coordination with the Dubai Department of Finance.

RTA may revoke and confiscate a taxi number plate if it is not used. The Decree authorises the RTA Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors to issue any bylaws and regulations required to implement this Decree.

This Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be effective 60 days as of the date of publication.