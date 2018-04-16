UAE provides humanitarian assistance to cancer patients in Yemen

  • Monday 16, April 2018 in 11:59 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Sunday delivered humanitarian and relief assistance to cancer patients and their families, in Gail Bawazir, in Yemen's Hadramaut Governorate. The aid is part of UAE efforts to support those facing difficult humanitarian and economic conditions in the country.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of humanitarian assistance is in support of families most in need, including cancer sufferers.

Al Neyadi pointed out that the ERC is actively working to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people in liberated areas, as part of the organisation's intensive aid programme developed in conjunction with the 'Year of Zayed' in 2018.

The beneficiaries, in turn, expressed their thanks to the UAE for its continuous help and support.