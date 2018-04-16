UAE provides humanitarian assistance to cancer patients in Yemen

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of humanitarian assistance is in support of families most in need, including cancer sufferers.



Al Neyadi pointed out that the ERC is actively working to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people in liberated areas, as part of the organisation's intensive aid programme developed in conjunction with the 'Year of Zayed' in 2018.



The beneficiaries, in turn, expressed their thanks to the UAE for its continuous help and support.