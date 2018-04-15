Saif bin Zayed opens Digital Economy Conference

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 11:00 PM
  • During the opening of the Digital Economy Conference
    During the opening of the Digital Economy Conference
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, opened the 2nd edition of the Digital Economy Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The two-day digital conference brings together a large number of experts and speakers from Arab countries and UN organisations to share experiences and the best international practices in e-commerce amidst a high turnout estimated this year at more than 20,000 visitors from the UAE and other countries from different parts of the region. 
 
The event aims to enhance and support e-commerce markets in the Arab world to help accelerate the growth of Arab economy and keep it abreast with global changes related to digital economy and overall developments. The conference also aims to develop inter-Arab e-commerce.