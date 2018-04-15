Saif bin Zayed opens Digital Economy Conference

The two-day digital conference brings together a large number of experts and speakers from Arab countries and UN organisations to share experiences and the best international practices in e-commerce amidst a high turnout estimated this year at more than 20,000 visitors from the UAE and other countries from different parts of the region.

The event aims to enhance and support e-commerce markets in the Arab world to help accelerate the growth of Arab economy and keep it abreast with global changes related to digital economy and overall developments. The conference also aims to develop inter-Arab e-commerce.