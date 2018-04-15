Saud bin Saqr receives RAK Police Chief, MOI Excellence Award winners

The awards included the "Best Organisation in the Security Field" in the "Institutional Excellence Categories" on the level of the national police commands, as well as two awards in the "Occupational Excellence Categories," which are the "Best Non-Commissioned Officers in the Field Award," received by Chief Warrant Officer Mohammed Al Khashabi, and the "Best Unknown Soldier Award," received by Dr. Ali Al Kobani.

Sheikh Saud praised the winners while today receiving, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al-Khaimah Police, who was accompanied by Brigadier Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, along with general managers, senior officers and the winners.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the General Command of Ras Al-Khaimah Police, represented by its Commander-in-Chief, officers, individuals and other members, for their accomplishments, which reflect their efforts to improve their work and services. Winning the awards is a crowning of their accomplishments during the previous year, which were achieved through cooperation and team spirit, he added.

Sheikh Saud highlighted his desire to support the General Command of Ras Al-Khaimah Police, to continue improving its performance, while expressing his confidence in the abilities of its staff to achieve its goals. He also instructed the Ras Al-Khaimah Police to continue improving its work and training, to offer services that will satisfy the needs of its customers and strategic partners.

Major General Al Nuaimi stressed that their accomplishments are due to Allah Almighty, as well as the directives and support of Sheikh Saud, who aims to apply standards of quality and excellence in their performance, while making them a priority among the emirate’s overall strategic goals.

He dedicated the success, awards and excellence of the Ras Al-Khaimah Police to Sheikh Saud, while highlighting their desire to achieve further excellence, successes and awards, which comply with the advancement, prosperity and stability witnessed by the UAE and Ras Al-Khaimah.