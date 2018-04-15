Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Dhahran to watch conclusion of Joint Gulf Shield-1 military drill

The military drill will conclude on Monday in the presence of a number of leaders of friendly countries participating in the exercise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was welcomed upon arrival at King Abdul Aziz Air Base Airport in Dhahran by Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Eastern Region, and Ahmed bin Fahad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Deputy Governor of Eastern Region.

Sheikh Mohamed was also greeted by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and The Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

His Highness is accompanied by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and a number of top officials.