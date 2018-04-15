Hussain Al Hammadi meets with Romanian officials

He also met with Valentin Popa, Minister of National Education of Romania, and discussed the means of strengthening their academic cooperation.

Al Hammadi highlighted the UAE’s efforts to develop its education sector and strengthen the academic cooperation between the two countries.

Popa expressed his admiration for the UAE’s academic development, and its ongoing efforts to improve its educational standards.

Al Hammadi also met with Dr. Sureen Costrea, Vice President of the University of Bucharest, to discuss issues of mutual interest and exchange opinions on finding ways to promote their academic cooperation.

As part of his visits to several academic institutions in Romania, Al Hammadi visited the Arabic Language Department of the University of Bucharest, where he was received by Dr. George Grigore, Dean of the Arabic Language Department.

He also visited the Romanian National Institute of Physics and Nuclear Engineering, where he was received by Prof. Nicolae Zamfir, Director-General of the Institute, to promote the exchange of scientific knowledge and expertise, as well as to discuss conducting joint scientific research on various disciplines of physics.

Prof. Zamfir explained the work of the institute, which is among the first in the world to conduct scientific research and studies of photophysics.