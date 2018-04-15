UAQ Ruler orders allocation of AED2 million for local fishermen

He made this statement while receiving, Sunday at the Emiri Court, Mansour Sultan Al Kharji, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain and Chairman of the Fishing Regulation Committee, and Jassem Humaid Ghanim Al Shar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Umm Al Quwain Fishermen Cooperative Society, along with other members of the society’s board.

Sheikh Saud’s directives are based on his desire to encourage local citizens to join the fishing profession and support fishermen, as well as to help them and their families to live a decent life.

The support includes the allocation of a plot of land next to the emirate’s fish market, to establish an ice factory and a council office for the society. More land will also be allocated for docking fishing boats.

Al Shar praised Sheikh Saud’s support for local fishermen and their families, as well as for providing supplies and equipment, which will help advance the fishing profession.

He added that this support is specifically for fishermen who are citizens of Umm Al Quwain, are licensed to practice fishing, and are members of the society.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla; Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Vice President of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Charity and Humanitarian Foundation; and Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Diwan of Umm Al Quwain.