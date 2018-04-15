ERC signs humanitarian project agreements for Year of Zayed in 5 Yemeni governorates

The agreements were signed by the governors of Dhala, Lahej, and Abyan, the Under-Secretary of the Taiz governorate, the Director of the Water Corporation in Aden, and by Saeed Al Ali, Director of the ERC in Aden.

During the signing, the Governor of Lahej, Major-General Ahmed Abdullah Al Turki, said, "Today we are signing an agreement between the local authority in Lahej governorate and the ERC to execute the first stage of projects worth AED2 million."

He expressed his thanks to the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for standing by the Yemeni people. This will play a great role in restoring normalcy and in carrying out a number of projects over the course of the next three years, he added.

According to the agreement, the ERC will execute projects worth AED9 million for all the governorates in the first stage.

The signing ceremony was attended by the President of the University of Aden, Dr. Al Khedr, the Under-Secretary of Aden Governorate, Mohammed Nasr Al Shadhili, and a number of officials.