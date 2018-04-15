Emirati doctors to provide psychological support to refugees in Jordan

They also discussed conducting surveys to diagnose the mental health of children and adults, as well as providing behavioural, educational and developmental treatment and rehabilitation services for the camp’s youth, in cooperation with United Nations, UN, and international relief organisations working in the camp.

Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, Director of the Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp, said, while receiving several Emirati doctors from the ERC, that their visit aims to promote humanitarian initiatives and explore solutions, to provide clinical psychological support to the camp’s residents and those affected by conflicts and disasters, as part of the ERC’s humanitarian efforts.

The visit began with an introductory presentation by Al Mansouri about the health, treatment, educational, social and entertainment services provided by the camp to the Syrian refugees.

Al Mansouri also received a delegation from the Sharjah Charity Association, led by its Director of Projects and Orphanages Administration.

Al Mansouri stressed that the visit aims to discuss the means of promoting cooperation and humanitarian partnerships between the association and the camp, to improve their services and fulfil the needs of the refugees.