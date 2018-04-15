Emirati doctors to provide psychological support to refugees in Jordan

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 7:33 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: During their visit to the Emirati-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, Jordan, volunteer doctors from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, discussed the launch of psychological support programmes for the camp’s refugees and those affected by wars and disasters.
They also discussed conducting surveys to diagnose the mental health of children and adults, as well as providing behavioural, educational and developmental treatment and rehabilitation services for the camp’s youth, in cooperation with United Nations, UN, and international relief organisations working in the camp.
 
Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, Director of the Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp, said, while receiving several Emirati doctors from the ERC, that their visit aims to promote humanitarian initiatives and explore solutions, to provide clinical psychological support to the camp’s residents and those affected by conflicts and disasters, as part of the ERC’s humanitarian efforts.
 
The visit began with an introductory presentation by Al Mansouri about the health, treatment, educational, social and entertainment services provided by the camp to the Syrian refugees.
 
Al Mansouri also received a delegation from the Sharjah Charity Association, led by its Director of Projects and Orphanages Administration.
 
Al Mansouri stressed that the visit aims to discuss the means of promoting cooperation and humanitarian partnerships between the association and the camp, to improve their services and fulfil the needs of the refugees.