Mohammed Al Sharqi receives winners of 3rd Sultan bin Khalifa International Thalassemia Award

Sheikh Mohammed praised the centre’s work, which led to the award’s success, while highlighting the importance of the award and its role in promoting awareness about thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, and the government’s efforts to eradicate the disease.

He also highlighted the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the emirate’s initiatives to support thalassemia patients and their families, in both the emirate and in neighbouring areas, while stressing the centre’s key role in reducing the spread of the disease.

He also urged the centre’s employees to increase their efforts to eradicate thalassemia, and noted that their work is part of the Emirati culture of being responsible for needy people.

The delegation from the centre thanked Sheikh Hamad and Sheikh Mohammed for supporting the centre’s work and encouraging its employees.

The centre won the overall award, while Fatma Saeed Obaid Al Mutairi won in the category of "Excellent Social Specialist."

The meeting was also attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince; Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Saeed, Director of the Fujairah Medical Zone; Dr. Abdelmalak Abdullah, Founder of the Thalassemia Centre, and Dr. Somaya Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director of the Thalassemia Centre, along with the centre’s employees.