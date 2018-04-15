UAE occupies first position in Arab region, 15th internationally in exports

The UAE also progressed by one place in imports, to occupy the 18th position internationally.

The reports included the annual monitoring by the International Trade Statistics in 2017 and the WTO’s forecasts for 2018 and 2019, while highlighting global trade movements in 2017 and compared statistics on global trade from 2010 to 2017.

The reports confirmed that the UAE occupies the 21st position internationally and the first position in the Arab region in service exports, and the 17th position internationally and the first position in the Arab region in service imports.

In 2017, the UAE achieved a growth rate of 20.4 percent in exports, considering that the global figure during the same period was 10.7 percent, while the Middle East achieved a rate of 18 percent. The UAE’s growth figures is the highest among the top 15 international exporters.

Regarding imports, the UAE’s import of goods decreased in 2017 by 1.1 percent, compared to 2016, while the world’s imports increased by 10.7 percent, and the Middle East by 1.1 percent.

The UAE also achieved growth in its service exports in 2017 of 7.5 percent compared to 2016, valued at US$70 billion, as well as in its service imports by 1.9 percent during the same period, valued at $84 billion. Global service exports increased 7.4 percent, while global service imports increased 6.5 percent during the same period.