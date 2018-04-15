MoCCAE, Bee’ah ink MoU on waste management

The MoU was signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Thabit Salim Al Turaifi, Deputy Chairman of Bee’ah and Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality, at the ministry’s headquarters.



Under the MoU, MoCCAE will hold regular meetings with Bee’ah to review work progress, ensure data accuracy and follow up on upcoming initiatives and schemes in Sharjah to help achieve the national indicators. The meetings will also see the two parties create, develop and update a waste database in the UAE, as well as organise joint workshops and training programmes for knowledge transfer and sharing of experiences in waste management.



Bee’ah will collaborate with ministry to achieve the annual targets of the national indicator related to waste management in Sharjah. This stipulates reducing the current average of municipal solid waste per capita from 1.3 kg to 1.1 kg in 2021, and increasing the current percentage of treated waste of the total waste generated from 60 percent to 76 percent by 2021.



The two parties agreed to assemble a joint committee to execute the MoU and facilitate cooperation and coordination efforts.



Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said, "The MoU with Bee’ah is in line with our vision to pioneer sustainable development of the environment, and our commitment to unify efforts and collaborate with public and private sectors to achieve the Sustainable Environment and Infrastructure indicator in the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda."



He noted that the MoU will serve as a cornerstone for collaborative efforts between the two parties to roll out plans and initiatives that will ultimately improve national indicators related to waste.



Al Turaifi, in turn, pointed out that Bee'ah seeks to strengthen cooperation with all institutions to serve the interests of the emirate of Sharjah and learn from the successful experiments and expertise. He added that Bee'ah has made significant strides in recycling and waste disposal approaches as part of its sustained efforts to protect the environment.