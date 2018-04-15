UAE to participate in 16th Defence Services Asia Conference in Malaysia

The Emirates Defence Companies Council, EDCC, will organise the UAE Pavilion at the DSA 2018. EDCC will be supported by its strategic partners; the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces, Tawazun Economic Council, Tawazun, and the UAE Ministry of Defence.

The UAE companies will use the pavilion to display their latest products, spanning various defence and security industries, like military vehicles, aerospace; munition systems; naval vessels; telecommunications; MRO, cyber security; logistical support and technical development.

Other countries taking part in DSA 2018 include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Pakistan and South Africa.

"As one of the leading defence exhibitions in the world, DSA 2018 represents an excellent opportunity for us to present our innovative and highly advanced defence and homeland security solutions to the world through the UAE Pavilion," said Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun.

He added that the UAE’s massive participation through a national pavilion testifies to the huge potential the country and the national companies have in the defence and security industry.

"As a prime enabler for a sustainable defence and security industry in the UAE, Tawazun Economic Council seeks to maximise economic benefits by providing the needed inputs for the industrial development, driving necessary industry regulations and contributing to economic diversification," Al Hosani added.

Sultan Abdulla Al Samahi, Acting General Manager of the EDCC, said, "The council and national defence companies’ participation in DSA 2018 comes as part of the efforts to build a communication between industry players both local and international, and aims to facilitate effective networking and partnership development and promotion of UAE businesses.

Since 2012, the UAE Pavilion has enabled participation of defence and security companies in more than 10 international events, held in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.