GCC officials seek to outline common vision for running domestic workers' file

Present at the meeting were Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministers of Labor in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait and a number of officials in the GCC countries.

During the meeting held at the invitation of the UAE in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, Al Hamli has stressed the keenness of GCC labor ministers on coordination in various files related to the Gulf labor market, including the file of domestic workers, as part of the Joint Gulf Action.

"The domestic workers constitute an important part of the temporary employment in the Gulf countries, which are keen on protecting the labor rights, through applicable laws and practises in the GCC countries in the light of a number of challenges that require developing coordination among the ministries concerned with running and organizing the file of domestic workers and thereby contributing to face such challenges jointly," Al Hamli said.

"The GCC governments are keen on developing partnership with the governments of the labor-sending countries, particularly through Abu Dhabi Dialogue, out of their shared responsibility to ensure the application of fair and transparent recruitment practises that could address any negative practices, which the workers may suffer from in their homelands before working in the Gulf countries," he added.

The Minister voiced confidence for concluding a unified Gulf vision, which is able to deal with the file of domestic workers, in a manner that enhances the national legislation and practises, fulfils the aspirations of employers, and restricts any negative practises that may take place during any stage of the contractual work cycle.

The participants praised the UAE for invitation to this meeting, which underscored the keenness of Abu Dhabi to enhance cooperation in the file of domestic workers through exchanging expertise for reaching a common vision in this regard.

They reviewed the national laws regulating the work of domestic workers and practises of recruitment agencies working in the GCC countries and in the labor-sending countries along with discussing the costs of recruitment.

They also discussed the GCC experiences in the field of domestic workers, including Tadbeer service centers in the UAE and Musaned program in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At the end of the meeting, the participants decided to form a technical team to put forward proposals that could outline a common Gulf vision in the file of domestic workers and submit recommendation to be considered in a future meeting.