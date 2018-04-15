Transit passengers to enjoy day out in UAE, under new visa policy

The new policy aims to enhance transit visa procedures to enable stopover passengers to enjoy a day out in the country, thus boosting the tourism industry.

The cabinet formed a working group, led by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, to prepare the new policy considering the possible positive effects it will have on the tourism sector and the economy in general. 70 percent of the total passengers who passed through the UAE's airports in 2017 were transit passengers.

The new policy will list visa fees, mechanisms for increasing the number of stop-over visitors, as well as ways to promote the country's tourism attractions.