AMAF honours over 200 students for outstanding academic performance

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AMAF, and Khaled Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General of AMAF were present at the honouring ceremony that was attended by AMAF department heads and employees, and several business leaders in the UAE.

As part of its mission to enable the less privileged segments of the population, AMAF spent over AED35 million during 2017 to support health, education and social care. Of this amount, over AED3 million was allocated for the education of more than 763 minors and to provide educational assistance to children with learning differences. In addition, AMAF paid the education fees and offered study requirements for children of several low-income families.

The Foundation also signed multiple agreements and partnerships with leading educational institutions towards improving the skills of minors and enhancing their educational experience.

Al Mutawa said, "Our new cohort of successful students enhances our confidence in a generation that is determined to contribute to our nation’s growth and help boost its position globally in scientific and cultural fields. We are proud of our minors for their academic excellence and for imbibing rich values and principles that they can draw upon while building solid and meaningful careers."

Addressing the students, Ahmad Hasan, Head of Minors Department at AMAF, said, "The future of any civilised nation lies in its educated and enlightened people. Their advancement and in consequence the progress of nations is measured by the level of education, its accessibility, and its contribution to preparing an empowered generation.

"As we celebrate our high achievers today, we also reaffirm our commitment to the legacy of the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision played a key role in advancing education and elevating the UAE’s human capital. At AMAF, we are committed to nurturing future generations in order to contribute to the UAE’s socioeconomic development begun by our founding father and taken forward today by our wise leadership," Al Mutawa added.