ERC provides 100KW power generator to Shabwa, Yemen

The move is a part of the UAE's efforts to provide Yemeni people in the liberated area with the best-of-its-kind services.

Mohamed Ahmed Al-Neyadi, Head of ERC's Team in Shabwah, said that this project is a part of the support provided by the UAE to the infrastructure projects in the Shabwa Governorate with the ultimate objective of alleviating the suffering of people there caused by scarcity of water and providing them with better services.

The project will supply people of in the arid Ataq District and its surrounding areas with fresh drinking water, he added.

Ahmed Al Kutlah, Director-General of Shabwah Water Department, thanked the UAE, under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the ERC for financing and supporting the vital infrastructure projects in the governorate.

The residents of Ataq City also expressed their thanks to Emirates Red Crescent for supporting this project and other important projects in an effort to alleviate their suffering and to normalise their lives.