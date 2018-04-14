Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab Summit

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, and a number of Saudi princes along with Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Arab League Secretary General, welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed upon arrival.

Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Permanent Representative at the Arab League.