ECall System mandatory in 2021 vehicle models

  • Saturday 14, April 2018 in 3:52 PM
  • Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Cabinet last week adopted the technical regulations for the emergency communication system in vehicles "ECall", (UAE.S 5019: 2018) issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, which aims to reduce the response time for vehicles involved in traffic accidents by up to 40 percent.
Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, said that the ECall emergency communication system will be activated in the UAE via 2021 vehicle models delivered to the country's markets in 2020.
 
He went on to say that this system is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, and the second globally, following the European Union. "ESMA will be cooperating with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, to implement the system," Al Maeeni continued.
 
"When a collision occurs between two vehicles, or the vehicle collides with an object, the ECall system is activated and communicates via the driver's mobile network," the ESMA Director-General explained, adding that the incident is then reported to the nearest emergency point with GPS location, time, and vehicle plate numbers allowing concerned authorities and emergency response teams to arrive at the scene of the accident in the shortest possible time.