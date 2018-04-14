ECall System mandatory in 2021 vehicle models

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, said that the ECall emergency communication system will be activated in the UAE via 2021 vehicle models delivered to the country's markets in 2020.

He went on to say that this system is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, and the second globally, following the European Union. "ESMA will be cooperating with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, to implement the system," Al Maeeni continued.

"When a collision occurs between two vehicles, or the vehicle collides with an object, the ECall system is activated and communicates via the driver's mobile network," the ESMA Director-General explained, adding that the incident is then reported to the nearest emergency point with GPS location, time, and vehicle plate numbers allowing concerned authorities and emergency response teams to arrive at the scene of the accident in the shortest possible time.