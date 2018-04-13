ERC opens surgery camp at Tarim Hospital, Yemen

The camp is part of a campaign launched by the ERC to meet the needs of the people in Hardamaut and assist them in facing their economic and health-related difficulties, which were caused by the coup launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said the ERC is keen to cooperate with various local organisations in Yemen, to improve living conditions and promote awareness about disease prevention and epidemics.

The camp will witness over 25 surgeries conducted by a team of specialist surgeons, led by Prof. Maher Al Saqqaf.

In March, the ERC also opened a therapeutic feeding centre at Tarim General Hospital, to treat children suffering from malnutrition.

The centre was funded by the ERC and launched by the World Health Organisation.