President of Sri Lanka receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

Ambassador Al Mualla conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena reciprocated his regards to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing them good health and further development, growth and prosperity to the UAE people.

The Sri Lankan President wished the UAE Ambassador success in his duties to develop bilateral ties between the two countries.