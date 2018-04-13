President of Sri Lanka receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

  • Friday 13, April 2018 in 5:47 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka has received the credentials of Ahmad Ali Al Mualla as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Sri Lanka, during a reception held in Colombo.
Ambassador Al Mualla conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Sri Lanka.
 
President Sirisena reciprocated his regards to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing them good health and further development, growth and prosperity to the UAE people.
 
The Sri Lankan President wished the UAE Ambassador success in his duties to develop bilateral ties between the two countries.