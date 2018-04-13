Human Resources Minister, Omani Minister of Manpower discuss cooperation

During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral cooperation between their countries in the area of employment, as part of the Joint Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Employment System.

The meeting’s participants covered several topics related to plans, programmes and local policies for the labour forces of both countries, while highlighting their desire to exchange knowledge, to meet their goals and guide the leaders of their countries.

In another meeting, Al Hamli and Fayez Al Mutairi, Director-General of the Arab Labour Organisation, reviewed the outcomes of the conference and the organisation’s future plans and projects.

Al Hamli highlighted the UAE’s keenness to continue supporting the organisation, and enhance its role in further developing the cooperation between Arab countries in the area of employment.

The two meetings were also attended by Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, and Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Communications and International Relations at the Ministry.

The 45th session of the conference is taking place between 8th and 15th April, with the participation of representatives of Arab countries, along with Arab and international figures who are active in economic and social development.

The session includes discussions on several relevant topics, including Al Mutairi’s report, entitled, "The Dynamics of Arab Labour Markets, Transformations, and Paths of Progress," as well as the social responsibility of private sector companies, productivity, improving competitiveness and promoting growth.