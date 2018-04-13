ERC distributes food aid in Hadramaut Valley

The move is a continuation of the charitable efforts implemented by the UAE under the guidance of the wise leadership to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and support humanitarian and developmental needs in all fields.

Ahmed Al-Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, highlighted the ERC's desire to continue the implementation of humanitarian projects and the introduction of relief aid to reach all Yemeni citizens in need in various departments of Hadramout.

For their part, the beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its ongoing efforts to rescue the residents of Hadramaut Valley, stressing that the aid came at the right time, in light of the deteriorating economic conditions being witnessed by rural areas in Hadramaut.