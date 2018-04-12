OIC commends UAE support for Muslim world

The meeting which was held at the ministry's premises here, occasioned a review of cooperation prospects between the UAE and OIC as well as the organisation's current and future plans in the Muslim world, with Sheikh Abdullah affirming UAE unshakable support for all Muslims around the globe.

For his part, Dr. al-Othaimeen lauded the significant role played by the UAE in helping OIC fight extremism and accomplish its Vision, Mission and Values across the Muslim world.

Attending the meeting was Mohamed Saif Al Shehhi, Director of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.