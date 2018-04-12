Abdullah bin Zayed receives Rwandan FM

During the meeting, which took place at the ministry's premises, the ministers exchanged views on the current regional developments and took stock of a variety of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While welcoming the Rwandan minister, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness on strengthening joint cooperation with the East African country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda stressed the importance of consolidating the UAE-Rwanda's relations in various spheres.

She also praised the prominent place occupied by the UAE regionally and globally.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Hazza Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, attended the meeting.