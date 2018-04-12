Dubai Crown Prince issues Resolution on KHDA

Resolution No (12) of 2018 stipulates the appointment of Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, Dr. Wafi Dawood Jaffar, Dr. Naji Mohamed Al Mahdi, Abdulrahman Hassan Abdullah, Mohammed Ahmed Darwish, Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Marri, Amal Mohammed Saif Bel Hasa, Fatema Ibrahim Bel Rehef, Fatma Ghanim Al Marri, Hind Ali Al Mualla, Mohammed Saif Bu Khazmia Al Suwaidi, Dr. Warren H. Fox and Joanna Margaret Maher as members in the Board of Directors of KHDA.

The Resolution annuls the Executive Council Resolution No (23) of 2008. The Resolution is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.