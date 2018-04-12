Developing efficient services key to achieving future vision of Umm Al Quwain: Saud Al Mu'alla

Sheikh Saud said that the emirate’s future vision is based on providing the best services to local residents and facilitating the procedures to complete their dealings, which will make them happy. This requires intensifying local efforts and the cooperation of all relevant authorities, according to new concepts and through providing the highest levels of customer service, he added.

Sheikh Saud stressed that Umm Al Quwain has promoted its efforts and initiatives since the launch of Umm Al Quwain Vision last February, and directed its teams to continue their work and focus on achieving results that will be felt by the community, as well as the goals of the Umm Al Quwain Vision, which is based on local and federal directives to raise the community’s quality of life.

Sheikh Saud made this statement while touring the unified services building of the Umm Al Quwain Cultural Centre, where he met with the Centre’s team, reviewed the progress of the work of Government Accelerators teams, and monitored the dealings of the Customer Happiness Centre.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Economic Development Department of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mu’alla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council; Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Municipality Department of Umm Al Quwain; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office; Nasser Al Talai, Director-General of the Emiri Diwan of Umm Al Quwain, and Humaid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain.