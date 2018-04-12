ERC receives donation of AED1 million from Al Dahra Holding

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, received the donation cheque from Dr. Soliman Rashid Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Dahra Holding for the Government Sector, and Salmeen Obaid Al Ameri, CEO of Al Dahra Holding for Agriculture, in the presence of the deputy secretaries-general for assisting services, marketing, fundraising, international aid and local affairs.

Al Falahi praised the company’s efforts to support the ERC’s humanitarian initiatives, which aim to provide a decent life to people around the world, without discrimination.

He added that the role of Al Dahra Holding and its cooperation with the ERC will help to achieve the latter’s goals and those of its various local and international humanitarian programmes.

Al Falahi stressed that the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, include promoting the humanitarian cooperation between the ERC and public and private sector institutions, with the aim of serving poor communities in developing countries and implementing related strategic projects, to improve the living conditions of these communities and find solutions to issues related to renewable energy.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that Al Dahra Holding has always been a leader in charity work, due to its strategy to support humanitarian programmes and improve the living conditions of underprivileged people.

The ERC is also cooperating with the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, MASDAR, to implement a range of renewable energy projects and initiatives, which aim to organise and operate several renewable energy projects in developing companies, as well as other related programmes.