Gargash leads UAE delegation to Arab Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh

The meeting addressed a number of issues, notably, the Palestinian cause, and the latest developments of the situation in Syria, Libya and Yemen in addition to the Iranian interferences to the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Speaking at the opening session, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubier said that the Arab world should focus on its most essential issue, which is the Palestinian cause.

The recent US decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a step that Saudi Arabia condemns because it will have a negative impact on the regional peace process, said Al-Jubier who thanked the international community for its reaction towards this particular step.

The Saudi Foreign Minister touched on the efforts to combat terrorism and affirmed that the Arab countries should stand in unity against all terror groups.

Al-Jubier mentioned the Iranian interference in Arab affairs, saying that Tehran was supporting sectarian strife in the region.

He blamed Iran for supporting the Houthi militias in Yemen, noting that such steps enabled the launch of 117 ballistic missile attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In regards to the Yemeni situation, the Saudi Foreign Minister said that peace in Yemen should be achieved through UNSC resolution 2216 regarding the end of violence in Yemen, the GCC initiative, and the outcome of the Yemeni national dialogue.

Saudi Arabia provided Yemen with relief aid worth USD 100 billion in the last three years, affirmed Al-Jubier who revealed that there were 217 Saudi-run projects at the cost of USD 925 million operating in the country.

On the situation in Syria, the Saudi Foreign Minister called for the unity of Syrian land and the implementation of the Geneva 1 declaration and UNSC resolution 2254.

The Saudi official expressed condemnation towards the recent attack in Douma, Syria, calling for the international community react to this heinous act.

He called for unifying efforts to bring peace in Libya, stressing that Libyans should abide by resolutions aimed at ending violence in the fellow Arab country.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the current challenges facing the Arab world would stall the regional countries ambitions for progress and development.

The Jordanian official affirmed that Arabs should unite on matters such as the Palestinian cause which is the most central and crucial issue in the region.

The status of Jerusalem is an integral issue within the efforts to reach peace in the Middle East, said Safadi, stressing that in order for peace to prevail, Israel should abide by international resolutions concerning the regional peace process and the Palestinians rights for an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi called for intensifying efforts to eradicate terrorism and take back the true essence of the Muslim faith hijacked by terror groups around the globe.

On the Syrian issue, the Jordanian Foreign Minister affirmed that the political solution was the only way forward to end over a decade of crisis in Syria.

On his part, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul-Gheit indicated the issue of refugees and displaced in Syria and Iraq was one of the most alarming issues that needed to be dealt with swiftly.

It was important last year that the war against terror groups such as Daesh came out with a positive outcome, said Abul-Gheit, adding that it will contribute to the return of the refugees and displaced to their homes.

The UAE delegation to the meeting included UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Jumaa Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and the country's Permanent Representative to the Arab league, Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ali Mattar Al Mana'i, Director of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs' Office.