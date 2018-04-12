Dr. Ali bin Tamim: Media and culture are parallel in stability industry

He called for enlightened, moderate and tolerant media that combines cultural and cognitive dimensions based on reconciliation with the past and respects the law and sovereignty of the national state.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” following a session on the role of media as part of the Fikr 16 Conference, Dr. Bin Tamim called on all those concerned with media to unite efforts to achieve integrating of media, education and culture.

He added that today’s session highlighted the challenges facing media including the inundation of news we receive in our Arab World in addition to the sedition and incitement- based media.