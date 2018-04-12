UAE and Bahrain mull cooperation in labour market

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 45th edition of the Arab Labour Conference in Cairo, the two ministers reviewed the labour market policies in place in the two countries. And the efforts aimed at honing the skills of the nationals of both countries and increasing their share in the private sector.

The latest developments of Abu Dhabi Dialogue on Labour, a platform for dialogue between the Asian labour-sending and labour recipient countries, launched in 2008, were also discussed in the meeting.

Present at the meeting were Saif Ahmed Al Suaidi, Under-Secratary for Human Resources Affairs, and Dr. Omar Al-Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for International Relations and Communications at the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a number of officials from both sides.