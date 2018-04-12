ERC rescues residents of remote village in Western Hadramaut, Yemen

The ERC also sent a field team to assess their needs, due to the lack of basic services and the deteriorating local infrastructure, as part of the UAE’s efforts, through the ERC’s humanitarian support projects, to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people and achieve security and stability.

The area’s residents expressed their happiness at the arrival of the convoy and thanked the UAE for providing the necessary humanitarian aid.

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team, stated that the ERC is continuing to distribute food aid to beneficiaries in Yemen’s liberated areas, especially in rural and remote regions.

Local officials thanked the UAE for its ongoing efforts to rescue the residents of Wadi Al Mohamadain while stressing that the aid came at the right time, in light of the deteriorating economic conditions being witnessed by rural areas in Hadramaut.