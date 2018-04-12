Bulgarian Foreign Minister praises UAE's roads and infrastructure achievements

In a meeting with Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Zaharieva, who is currently visiting the country, discussed ways of bolstering cooperation and experience exchange in the field of infrastructure and housing, as well as other avenues for enhancing relations between the UAE and Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian minister was briefed during the meeting - which was also attended by Bogdan Kolarov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE - on how the UAE plans to further develop its infrastructure sector, with Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi presenting the country's greatest achievements at the global level.

Al Nuaimi said the Bulgarian minister's visit reflects the efforts and intentions to further develop bilateral ties in the interest of both countries.