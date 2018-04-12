ERC reviews humanitarian needs of Yemen's Lahej governorate

The officials reviewed ways of delivering projects as part of 2018 being the 'Year of Zayed', to meet those needs.

The two sides also went over the various projects provided by the ERC - the UAE's humanitarian arm - to the province of Lahej during the last few years.

The Yemeni governor expressed his appreciated for the UAE for its support of Lahej in various fields, including the restoration of the governorate's water department, supply of electric generators, and the renovation of 18 schools and a number of health facilities.