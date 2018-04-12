DCT Abu Dhabi presents educational institutions in Socotra with various publications

Adding to its numerous initiatives celebrating the Year of Zayed 2018, this initiative contributes to enhancing cultural exchange between educational and cultural institutions in the UAE and abroad.



Socotran entities that received the publications included the governorate’s Public Council, the Artisan College, the Maritime College and five schools.



Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We continue to launch initiatives during the Year of Zayed, as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mandate to provide all institutions, whether inside or outside the country, with our valuable publications. These publications are immensely beneficial to everyone despite their age and culture, as they transfer various facets of knowledge and strengthen the language skills of readers. Promoting reading has become one of the UAE’s priorities, which stems from its profound belief in its capability to develop personal growth and strengthen awareness amongst society members."

Al Ali added, "Consequently, DCT Abu Dhabi depends on the pivotal role that libraries play in providing sources of knowledge in all fields, strengthening curricula and allowing accessibility to information. We are determined to establish more similar collaborations and agreements and provide as much libraries as possible with our publications, to communicate Emirati culture and Arabic language to countries around the world, encouraging a culture of giving, knowledge exchange and community interaction."



DCT Abu Dhabi is also opening the door for institutions with private libraries to acquire its publications, in a step to foster a society of educated, aware and intellectually-open readers, and promote Abu Dhabi as a capital of thought and creativity as well as a cultural destination of distinction.