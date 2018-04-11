Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritius Foreign Affairs Minister

While they discussed prospects for joint cooperation and friendship ties, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed lauded the growing bilateral ties within the context of the two leaderships' keenness on bolstering joint cooperation.



Mauritius Foreign Minister expressed his country's desire to expand scope of joint, constructive cooperation with the UAE.



He also expressed hope that his visit would contribute towards enhancement of cooperation and friendship ties and delivering a big boost to these relations given the prominent standing of the UAE regionally and globally.