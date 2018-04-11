National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking meets with representatives of US Embassy in Abu Dhabi

  • Wednesday 11, April 2018 in 8:20 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking met on Wednesday with representatives of the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, to highlight the UAE’s efforts to combat human trafficking crimes in 2017, as part of its strategy to exchange information and expertise with relevant local and international institutions.

The meeting was attended by several committee members and representatives of concerned national authorities.

The representatives of the US Embassy listened to a detailed presentation about the committee’s efforts and its accomplishments in implementing national strategies that are based on the five areas of protection, prevention, prosecution and punishment, protecting victims, and strengthening international cooperation.

The committee highlighted the country’s initiatives from 2017, which aimed to train local personnel to combat human trafficking crimes and raise the awareness of the entire community about its dangers and the methods used by traffickers to exploit their victims.

The committee also noted its efforts to strengthen the national and international cooperation between Emirati institutions and the international community, through creating bilateral agreements and participating in international conferences, to exchange information and the best practices and expertise of source countries, transit countries or destination countries.