National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking meets with representatives of US Embassy in Abu Dhabi

The meeting was attended by several committee members and representatives of concerned national authorities.



The representatives of the US Embassy listened to a detailed presentation about the committee’s efforts and its accomplishments in implementing national strategies that are based on the five areas of protection, prevention, prosecution and punishment, protecting victims, and strengthening international cooperation.



The committee highlighted the country’s initiatives from 2017, which aimed to train local personnel to combat human trafficking crimes and raise the awareness of the entire community about its dangers and the methods used by traffickers to exploit their victims.

The committee also noted its efforts to strengthen the national and international cooperation between Emirati institutions and the international community, through creating bilateral agreements and participating in international conferences, to exchange information and the best practices and expertise of source countries, transit countries or destination countries.