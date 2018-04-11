UAE participates in Interpol’s "Annual Heads of NCB Conference"

The delegation was headed by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, and included Brigadier Abdul Wahid Ahmad Al Hammadi, Director of the Interpol Administration, and Major Dr. Saeed Salem Al Shamsi, Head of the Policies Department.



The delegation presented the UAE’s experience in training and developing police and security capacities, as well as its cooperation with international organisations to combat global crime. The UAE is proactive in supporting organisations with the best knowledge and experience in developing specialist police and security capacities, it added.



On the sidelines of the conference, Major General Al Raisi and Dr. Jurgen Stock, Secretary-General of Interpol, discussed the means of strengthening the cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and Interpol while the UAE delegation affirmed the country’s ongoing support for Interpol and the Ministry’s desire to cooperate with its member countries, to guarantee progress in the areas of society and security and adopt the best international practices.