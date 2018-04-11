UAE, UK sign MoU on rail control

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport, and Chris Grayling, UK Secretary of State for Transport, inked the MoU, under which both parties will work together to develop work relations to serve mutual interests and share accumulated knowledge and expertise on rail network control and safety.



The MoU also covers joint cooperation in rail accident investigations, advanced rail technologies and rail R&D.



“We hope this MoU would make a paradigm shift in our growing friendship ties. Our evolving relations with the UK have ushered into a new era of strategic partnership, which will benefit both countries,'' the UAE minister said.

The UAE has been ranked first globally in the Quality of Roads Indicator, according to the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum, for the year 2016-2017. It features the quality of railroad, port and air transport infrastructure.



The win came as a result of the sophisticated infrastructure projects in the country aimed at achieving the UAE Vision 2021, which are in line with the international standards adopted by the country to become one of the best countries in the world.