14th April declared Al Isra'a Wal Mi'raj holiday for private sector

The declaration was announced in a note issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to implement a related decision by the UAE Cabinet.



Al Hamli congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.



He also congratulated the UAE’s government, people and residents, while praying to Allah Almighty to provide the nation with further advancement and prosperity, and Arab and Islamic nations with pride and glory.