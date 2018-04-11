UAE ambassador attends Kazakhstan investment conference

  • Wednesday 11, April 2018 in 7:55 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM:UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber has attended an international conference on investment climate in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Investments and Development Kassymbek Zhenis, Chairman of Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Alik Shpekbayev and a number of Kazakh officials, diplomats, representatives of international organisations and foreign investors attended the event.

Dr. Al Jaber also met with a number of Kazakh officials and exchanged views on a host of issues of common interest.