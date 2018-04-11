UAE, NYPD to boost ties in civil defence field

Tucker commended the great efforts made by the Civil Defence General Command for improving the public safety and protection systems in place in UAE.



The two parts discussed the means for enhancing cooperation between in the two parts, exchange of expertise. The visiting official also got first-hand-knowledge about UAE's experience in firefighting and civil defence.



The American official, accompanied by Al-Marzouqi, toured the different parts of the premises of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Academy that includes areas dedicated for simulation and firefighting training, a fire station, a control tower, a special area for training and military parades and a warehouse as well as other multi-purpose buildings.