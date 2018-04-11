Equal pay bill echoes forward thinking to deliver the future: Hanif Al Qassim

Commenting on the issuance of the legislation, Dr Hanif said, "the initiative echoes the UAE government's staunch belief in the significant role played by women in the national development drive in line with the Strategy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women 2015–2021, launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF)."



The legislation initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to provide women with an integrated opportunity to unleash their potential as a full-fledged partner on equal footing with men to buttress up the drive of development and growth in the country, Dr Hanif added.



Dr. Hanif in this regard highlighted the significance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's directives to establish the Gender Balance Council in 2015 to bridge the gap between men and women across all state sectors.

"Such initiatives reflect a forward thinking on the part of the UAE leadership to ensure excellence and distinction for the UAE society across all fronts, regionally and internationally," he added.