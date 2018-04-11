Supporting people of determination a national, social responsibility: Abdullah bin Zayed

During his visit to the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, Sheikh Abdullah added that the wise leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spares no efforts in offering assistance to people of determination.



He also stressed that supporting people of determination is a joint national and social responsibility, which requires the combined efforts of the entire community and the public and private sectors, as well as ongoing rehabilitation programmes, to highlight their abilities and talents and the need to provide them with encouraging incentives and awards and equal employment opportunities.



Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, received Sheikh Abdullah in the main hall of the Abu Dhabi Rehabilitation and Care Centre for People with Special Needs, a subsidiary of the ZHO. Dr. Al Khaili was accompanied by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and a number of its leaders and directors of the care and rehabilitation centres.

Sheikh Abdullah began his tour by visiting the vocational rehabilitation workshops in the Centre and inspected the sewing workshop for female students. He was briefed by the trainers about the mechanisms of reaching a high quality of products made by students. He also witnessed the launch of the official uniform of the Saaed Company with the "arms of people of determination" in the implementation of the agreement signed between the ZHO and the company.



Sheikh Abdullah exchanged a fatherly conversation with a number of students from among the people of determination, who are members of the ZHO, and listened to a short story narration.

Sheikh Abdullah also stopped at the treatment section which offers both physical and cognitive therapies and was briefed on the robot laboratory which had served 119 students today in a total of 13,24 sessions.



At the Centre's gym, Sheikh Abdullah met with the champion athletes from both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Rehabilitation and Care Centres.

He praised the efforts made by ZHO to provide care and rehabilitation services to the people of determination, according to the highest international standards, as well as the endeavours to integrate them, ensure their rights and assist their families through training and awareness programmes.



He thanked the ZHO staff for their dedication and urged them to continue their noble mission of providing care to the people of determination.

Al Humaidan gave a detailed presentation on the services and programmes provided by ZHO through 16 rehabilitation and care centres and two sports clubs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.