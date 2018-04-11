FNC Speaker commends the equal wages draft law

The UAE Cabinet passed the bill in its last meeting, presided over by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.



"The new law will widen the horizon for Emirati women to prove their real metal as equal partners for men in our march towards attaining comprehensive development," she said.



Adding, "This step bolsters the UAE's leading position in the regional and international arenas and places it as a role-model for women's rights, which is one of the indicators of the Global Competitiveness Index for human development".

"The draft law is in line with the political empowerment programme launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005," she said.



The Law is also part of the Strategy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.