Jordan hails UAE investment environment

In statements on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting which concluded in Dubai, the Jordanian official said that the significant FDI flows to key economic sectors like process industries and digitalisation are a testament to the UAE being a key investment hub in the region.



"The past few years were rife with tough challenges, but Arab economies showed the resilience and agility needed to weather the headwinds set in motion as a result of the decline in global oil prices which account for a considerable part of the Arab oil producers' revenues," he said, noting that economic growth in Arab countries is expected to rise to 3.1 percent in 2018 from 1.9 percent in 2017, which will ratchet Arab GDP up to around $2.8 trillion.